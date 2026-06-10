Person dead following early morning crash in Pueblo, one person arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says that a person was killed following a crash along Northern Avenue in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

At 2:20 a.m., officers received a call regarding a crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, the person was dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved had left the area, but a witness to the crash followed them and reported them to the police.

The driver, who was identified by the department as Dahir Ortiz Espinoza, 25, was arrested on the following charges:



Vehicular Homicide

Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Fatal Crash

Failure to Report a Fatal Crash

Reckless Driving

DUI

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim at a later date.

According to police, this was the ninth traffic fatality in Pueblo this year.

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