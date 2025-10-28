Person dead following crash in Bessemer neighborhood of Pueblo Monday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Monday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Evans Avenue and West Mesa Avenue, which is located in the Bessemer neighborhood.

Police say a motorcycle and a truck were involved.

They say two people on the motorcycle were injured and taken to the hospital. One of them died from their injuries, according to police. Their name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear if the riders were wearing helmets.

___

Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare A morning jog turned into a wildlife rescue when Brandy discovered a deer trapped by a trick-or-treat bucket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents that innocent decorations can become deadly traps, but this story shows how communities can come together to help. Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.