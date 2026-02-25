Person dead following crash along North Union Boulevard Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Union Boulevard at Deliverance Drive, which is located near Woodmen Road.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash.

The name of the person who died will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

