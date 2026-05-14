Person dead following an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo overnight Thursday.

Around 12:18 a.m., the Pueblo Police Department says that they received multiple reports of a fight happening at Drew Dix Park and that multiple weapons were involved.

Officers said that by the time they arrived in the area, all the people involved had left the scene. Police obtained a suspect description of the vehicle and later located it along Carousel Lane, right next to the park.

The Pueblo Police Department says that when officers approached the van, one of the three people inside allegedly brandished a handgun. In response, an officer discharged their weapon according to the department.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

According to the department, the 10th Judicial District Critical Response Incident Team has been activated to take over the investigation and determine if the officer's actions were justified.

The department says that all the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, and one dispatcher was also placed on leave as a result of the incident.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the identity of the person killed at a later date.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this and would like to speak with our newsroom, send us a message here.

___

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.