Person dead after fall in climbing accident in Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A person was killed after falling during a climbing activity in Idaho Springs Saturday afternoon, according to the Idaho Springs Police Department.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Colorado Highway 103.

An exact location was not provided.

Details are limited, but police said emergency responders from multiple agencies, including a Flight for Life helicopter, were dispatched to the scene.

However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Their identity has not been released.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.