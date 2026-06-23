Person dead after being thrown from a vehicle on Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A deadly rollover crash is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

It happened Monday morning around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Barnes Road and Peterson Road on the northeast side of the city.

Police say a car going eastbound collided with a northbound car, and the crash threw the northbound driver out of the vehicle.

That driver died at a local hospital. The other driver was not hurt, and two minors were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No information regarding the potential cause of this crash has been released.

The CSPD major crash team is now investigating the crash.

The person killed will be identified by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

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