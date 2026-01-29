People who live near Panorama Park say excessive speeding continues; News5 checks back with the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Neighbors living near Panorama Park say excessive speeding continues to put them at risk, even months after they first raised concerns.

Residents tell News5 drivers regularly race through neighborhood streets at dangerous speeds, creating ongoing safety concerns for families, pedestrians and children walking nearby.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Thomas Jerome, who lives near the park. “It’s a neighborhood, not a highway. People are going 50 to 60 miles per hour up and down the road.”

The issue was first brought to light last year by resident Richard Scott, who hoped that traffic-calming measures would be installed.

“Speed bumps would be ideal,” said Scott at the time.

Six months later, Scott says little has changed. In some cases, he believes the problem has worsened.

“I thought something was going to happen,” said Scott . “They told me not instantly, that it would take about six to eight months. But something needs to be done.”

News5 took those concerns back to City Councilmember Kimberly Gold, who represents the district. Gold says she has continued conversations with city staff since residents first reached out.

“Since that conversation, I’ve had more engagements with our public works department, specifically traffic engineering,” said Gold.

Colorado Springs Public Works tells News5 that new school zones are planned at 16 schools citywide by the end of 2026.

A school zone near Panorama Middle School, located close to Panorama Park, is expected to be installed before the start of the upcoming school year in August, depending on material availability.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirms a speed trailer was temporarily placed in the neighborhood. However, residents say it was only there briefly.

“For a week, the speed monitor was there,” said Scott. “Then it was gone.”

Both city leaders and police say continued reporting from residents helps them better track problem areas and direct enforcement.

“I would like to hear more,” said Gold. “When those specific incidents happen, I can be empowered too. This isn’t just my isolated view. These are my residents reaching out.”

Still, Jerome says his expectation is low.

“I know they’re going to do nothing, like they always do,” said Jerome.

For now, residents say they’ll continue to speak up, especially for the children who live and play in the area.

“I’m worried about the kids," said Scott.

___

Local rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming After calling Colorado Springs home for decades, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is moving its headquarters to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Local rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.