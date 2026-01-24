Pedestrian who died following crash earlier this month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A pedestrian who died following a crash along North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 76-year-old Alan Krause.

This was the first traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). They say in the last 364 days, there have been 54 deadly crashes.

Background Information

A pedestrian is dead following a crash on January 2, according to CSPD.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Espanola Street and North Cascade Avenue, which is located near Monument Valley Park.

When emergency personnel arrived, they say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They also say the driver involved in the incident stayed on scene and cooperated.

According to CSPD's investigation, the driver was traveling north on North Cascade Avenue approaching East Espanola Street. They say the pedestrian was crossing North Cascade Avenue near the intersection when the crash happened.

At this time, CSPD says the driver is not facing charges. Speed and impairment are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to CSPD.

___

Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis School District 49 leaders say budget pressures are forcing difficult decisions, including cutting staff. Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.