Pedestrian dead following crash in Colorado Springs Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A pedestrian is dead following a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Espanola Street and North Cascade Avenue, which is located near Monument Valley Park.

When emergency personnel arrived, they say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They also say the driver involved in the incident stayed on scene and cooperated.

According to CSPD's investigation, the driver was traveling north on North Cascade Avenue approaching East Espanola Street. They say the pedestrian was crossing North Cascade Avenue near the intersection when the crash happened.

The name of the pedestrian will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. At this time, CSPD says the driver is not facing charges.

Speed and impairment are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to CSPD.

___

Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping With controversy over vehicle camping still simmering in Colorado Springs, one woman is trying a new approach. She's proposing a safe parking plan. Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.