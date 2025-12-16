Peak Vista helps people experiencing homelessness access medical needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As winter temperatures sink across the Pikes Peak region, people experiencing homelessness face life-threatening risks, especially those sleeping outdoors.

That’s where Peak Vista Community Health Centers is stepping in.

News5 spent part of the day with the Peak Vista outreach team at the Springs Rescue Mission, where staff members conduct daily rounds, checking in with patients, identifying urgent needs and removing barriers to healthcare.

Just a short walk from Peak Vista’s downtown health center, Enrollment Service Specialist Phimphone Cambia greets familiar faces at Springs Rescue Mission.

Her job is simple in mission but complex in practice, find out what people need and help them get it as quickly as possible.

“Definitely, frostbite is a huge one. Colds and flus, we can give them medication. When frostbite sets in, a lot of times part of the body has to be removed," said Cambia.

For people without health insurance, seeking medical care can feel impossible. Cambia works to bridge that gap, coordinating appointments.

“I’ll call over to the clinic or message them, talk to the medical assistant, and we can usually get them in the same day,” she said.

Sometimes, the help goes even further.

“A lot of times, I’ve been able to walk over there with them to make sure they get there safely and on time,” added Cambia.

One of her clients is Kim, who has been experiencing homelessness for more than a year.

“I was running away from somebody stalking me,” said Kim. “I had to leave Alabama.”

After leaving everything behind, Kim says finding medical care was overwhelming, especially while managing a chronic condition.

“I have diabetes,” said Kim. “They schedule everything for me.”

For Kim, having someone help navigate the healthcare system and feeling safe while doing it has made a significant difference.

“My main goal here is to make sure patients have the least amount of barriers to getting quality healthcare,” said Cambia.

___

Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs Since September, 16 players in Colorado have won nearly $3 million in lottery prizes. The frenzy is on as Monday's Powerball has ballooned to $1.1 billion. Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.