Pay or no pay: Government shutdown could impact thousands in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The potential government shutdown could impact thousands of people in Colorado.

If it happens some will have a hard time paying for things like their mortgages and insurance.

The largest number of federal employees in Colorado is in El paso county because of the military.

The leading employer in the county is Fort Carson.

Then Peterson Space Force Base.

Number three is the Air Force Academy.

The number of federal employees in the area is just over 20-thousand, the ones likely impacted most are civilian employees who account for around 40% of that number.

News 5 contacted multipole local military installations about the potential shutdown.

All responses are similar, stating they have no official response, but will continue vital services even if there is a shutdown.

For now, thousands of people in Southern Colorado are currently facing a financial unknown.

