Parents question District 11 decision to share Trailblazer Elementary with charter school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Demonstrators showed up outside Trailblazer Elementary on the Westside of Colorado Springs to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing the charter school Orton Academy to share the building.

Parents and local residents say they were taken by surprise by the announcement that a charter school is going to share the building.

"We've been blindsided by the whole thing, so we just want some answers," said Sarah Huber, the incoming PTA president for Trailblazer.

Huber said parents had no idea about this deal until a few days ago.

"We want to know the why and the how. How did this come about? What were the discussions beforehand, because there are legalities in place and processes in place for a reason, and we feel that none of those were reached," said Huber.

The demonstration also attracted residents from the area questioning the move.

"Definitely lots more questions than answers," said Melanie Cress, a nearby resident. "I think they underestimated the community and the impact the families have in the community and want to know what's going on with their students and their teachers. The teachers are incredibly important."

Jessica Wise, who leads engagement for District 11, said the number of students at Trailblazer is far below capacity. She said there is room to share and it offsets operating costs.

In addition, Wise said the Orton Academy charter school's focus on dyslexia will not compete with the public school curriculum.

Parents will be asking questions about things like age differences in the programs.

"They're bringing in 2nd through 8th graders, what does that look like and what kind of support are my kids going to be getting? And it's a little concerning to have, you know, higher level kids with pre-K to 5th grade," said Huber, who has two kids going into first grade next year.

The district is holding an information session for parents Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m. at the school.

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