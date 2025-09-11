Palmer Lake trustees recalled over Buc-ee's vote say they're not giving up on town

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Former Palmer Lake trustees Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher were recalled by voters Tuesday.

Though results have not been fully released as of Wednesday, there are not enough remaining votes to make up the deficit both face.

In the face of recall, both say they remain committed to their community despite facing what they describe as personal attacks during the campaign.

The recall effort centered on the trustees' votes that the Buc-ee's annexation request met eligibility requirements — a decision both maintain was procedural rather than an endorsement of the controversial travel center.

"This vote doesn't kick me out entirely," said recalled trustee Shana Ball.

Ball became emotional when discussing the campaign, saying she faced attacks on social media that went beyond her official duties.

"I was heavily attacked on social media. They were even attacking my business, I mean, they were just kinda tearing me down as a person," Ball said.

"It wasn't enough just to call me corrupt. I'm not corrupt. I've never been corrupt. But to tear down my business and tear me down as a person is above and beyond. Above and beyond an election," Ball said.

Dreher said the experience has affected his view of the broader Tri-Lakes community.

"We've been here for as long as we have, and we want to be here forever. The nastiness I've experienced has affected my perception of the Tri-Lakes community as a whole," Dreher said.

Both trustees emphasized their vote was based on legal requirements rather than personal preference about the Buc-ee's project.

"I've always said, and I'll say today, I was on the fence. I could make an argument, yes or no," Dreher said.

When asked if the annexation vote warranted a recall, Dreher disagreed.

"It's not a: 'do I want Buc-ee's or do I not want Buc-ee's.' It's a procedural vote for if it qualifies for annexation," Dreher said.

"It isn't about: do my neighbors like it, or are my friends gonna stop being my friends because I vote a certain way. We were elected to follow the law, uphold the law, and make decisions based on what the law says," Ball said.

Both former trustees suggested outside influences may have affected Tuesday's election results, with Ball expressing disappointment in voter turnout.

Roger Moseley and Beth Harris will replace the recalled trustees. Harris acknowledged that outside spending influenced both sides of the recall campaign.

"The pro-trustee, I guess, position you could say, outspent the opposition by 11-1," Harris said.

Harris condemned personal attacks while defending her campaign tactics as fact-based.

"The things I put in the petition were based on observations. Those were not necessarily personal; they were observations of behaviors that were not in keeping with the law," Harris said.

The newly appointed trustees say their goal is to uphold the town's master plan while helping Palmer Lake grow, while maintaining its small-town character.

