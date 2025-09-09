Palmer Lake special election: Votes counted Tuesday

PALMER LAKE — “Everyone talks about it all the time. It's a definitely nonstop topic,” said Palmer Lake voter, Brandyn Roberts.

There is plenty of interest in the Palmer Lake special election.

The ballot has two recall questions about two of the towns elected trustees, and options for candidates to replace them if they are recalled.

Another question asks if city rules should be changed to require a vote every time there is an annexation before the town.

The catalyst for this special election is related to a request by the Texas travel store, Buc-ee’s which wants to expand to a location on I-25 near the small town.

If the special election annexation question passes, it is likely the first annexation vote would be about Buc-ee’s.

If the question goes down, the town’s trustees are expected to vote on the Buc-ee’s request in early October.

Some voters are concerned that even if the annexation question is rejected the issue will continue.

“If it doesn't go the way they had hoped, there'll be more lawsuits. It'll drag on more it'll suck more money out of the town budget,” said Palmer Lake voter Susan Miner.

Election day is Tuesday September 9th.

The ballot drop-off location is the towns administration office where votes have to be in by 7:00 p.m. on election day.

