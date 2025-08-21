Palmer Lake Planning Commission tables vote on Buc-ee's annexation proposal

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Palmer Lake Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to table the vote on the Buc-ee's annexation proposal until September 3.

They will have an executive session that day after they have reviewed the proposal from Buc-ee's, and the questions from community members during Wednesday's meeting.

That means the Board of Trustees will not vote on the annexation proposal on August 28 because it has not passed the Planning Commission.

