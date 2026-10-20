Palmer High School renovations tour shows progress on new academic wing

COLORADO SPRINGS — A years-long renovation project at Colorado Springs’ oldest high school is one step closer to completion.

The $100 million renovation project at Palmer High School near downtown started in May of last year. The plan includes tearing down several buildings, updating classrooms, and designing a new athletic field area.

The work is being done in phases. The new academic wing is the first, and once all that is complete work will start on the historic 1939 building.

“So we’ve never taken students off site,” Jessica Wise, executive director of engagement for The Colorado Spring Schools District 11, said. “We did have a summer where we got to sneak some quick work in, but it’s been a careful process of allowing students to continue learning in Palmer while we’re building this.”

This new addition to Palmer is expected to open in February of next year. The entire renovation project is expected to be complete in 2028.

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