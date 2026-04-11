Palmer High School Alumni meet to discuss school's 150th anniversary celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — We all know Colorado is celebrating its 250th birthday this year, but a Colorado Springs high school is also celebrating its 150th!

Palmer High School is Colorado Springs' original high school.

On Saturday, the school welcomed News5 inside to see the work being done to prepare for a special 150th anniversary on April 25th.

The open house celebration will feature alumni-guided tours, yearbooks for those who need to replace one of their own, and conversations about the future of the campus.

"Palmer has been a huge part of my life, and I don't think that I am alone. I think a lot of people, um, feel like Palmer is a big part of their life, um, and so I would just encourage people to come and explore with US and have fun with us." Susan Fletcher, President of the Colorado Springs High School Palmer Alumni

Palmer High invites community members to visit during the open house on April 25, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Current Palmer students will also be there, sharing their current experiences.

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