More than 600 acres of public open space to come to the Woodland Park area

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A new public open space will be coming to Woodland Park in the coming years as the Palmer Land Conservancy announced its acquisition of over 600 acres in Teller County.

The conservation group announced on Tuesday, with the help of Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), Mirr Ranch Group, H.A. & Mary K. Chapman Foundation; they were able to acquire the 674-acre Pinestone Ranch in Woodland Park.

This future mountain open space, which will be located alongside existing federal public land in Woodland Park, will be the largest and most easily accessible open space for the Woodland Park community.

"There are very few chances left to create public open space at this scale on the Front Range," said Rebecca Jewett, President and CEO of Palmer Land Conservancy. "When an opportunity like Pinestone Ranch comes along, you don't just protect it. You protect everything it can become."

The ranch is located south of Woodland Park and Highway 24 and was listed for $5.9 million on the Mirr Ranch Group's listing page.

Mirr Ranch Group

The Palmer Land Conservancy will maintain ownership of the property until a long-term ownership and management plan can be established.

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