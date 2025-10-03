Over 1,500 D11 students transform Acacia Park and the Pioneers Museum with art for Chalktober event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Over 700 students from Colorado Springs District 11 transformed Acacia Park into a vibrant outdoor art gallery during the first Friday of Arts Month, swapping pencils and paper for chalk and sidewalk.

Students from all nine D11 middle schools participated in "Chalktober: From Class to Concrete," creating colorful murals about what liberty means to them.

"I really enjoy working with all my friends and getting to draw because I like art," Avery Washburn said.

The eighth graders were tasked with designing and drawing murals featuring themes of liberty, including Lady Liberty, eagles, and flags.

On Thursday, another 750 students decorated the streets outside the Pioneers Museum, followed by Friday's transformation of Acacia Park.

"We put a lot of effort into this and that we can show how to represent ourselves and how to represent the North and how much work we put into this," Clemmy Hollenbeck said.

Students hope their artwork will brighten the days of people walking through downtown Colorado Springs.

"I think it's going to be up for a couple of days for other people to see too, so I just hope that it enlightens someone's day to see this art," Hollenbeck said.

The temporary art installation aims to inspire patriotic feelings in passersby.

"I hope they feel empowered by it, it's really patriotic. So they can really have that feeling of America," Washburn said, "I think that's what we're expressing here."

Chalktober coincides with downtown Colorado Springs' First Friday Art Walk, encouraging community members to explore local businesses and the student's artwork.

"We hope you'll come out tonight, take a walk, enjoy what our community has to offer, the many businesses and some of the beautiful art our children have created," Kim Kincaid said.

The chalk art covers Acacia Park and the sidewalks outside the Pioneers Museum.

___

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves. Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.