Outdoor art display in Green Mountain Falls comes down earlier than planned

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KOAA) — The massive outdoor art display in Green Mountain Falls that went viral on social media feeds and filled the small community with visitors, came down a few days earlier than planned.

The artwork called 'Off the Beaten Path' was only supposed to stay up through the two-week arts festival over the summer. Because it was so popular and unique, it wasn't going to come down until this Sunday.

Patrick Shearn, the creative mind behind the project, is a local artist who creates large-scale projects like this one all over world. He tells News5 wind over the past weekend caused some damage, and with more wind in the forecast, it is safer to bring it down.

"Bringing it down at all, much less days early is bittersweet for me," said Shearn. "This has been my favorite installation. It's close to home. I've met so many people here."

All the materials for the installation will either be reused or recycled.

