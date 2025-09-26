Opening for interactive aquarium in Colorado Springs mall delayed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The opening for a touch aquarium in Colorado Springs has been delayed.

The owners of Jungle Reef were hoping to open their business in the summer inside the Chapel Hills Mall, but now a sneak peek is planned for November, with an opening slated for January of 2026.

“Building this new location has been an extremely fun journey,” said Jon Hepworth, co-founder of Jungle Reef. “We’ve encountered some extra construction needs along the way, which pushed back our timeline, but we couldn’t be more excited to finally open our doors here in Colorado Springs.”

A stop work order was issued for the location in December of 2024 tied to permit issues.

Guests of all ages will be able to:

• See fascinating creatures in carefully designed habitats that resemble their natural environments.

• Learn from passionate caretakers about each animal’s story, behavior, and role in the ecosystem.

• Touch and interact with a variety of animals—including stingrays, snakes, birds, and small mammals—through guided feeding and play experiences.

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.