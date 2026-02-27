‘One-stop shop for school choice,’ Pueblo School District 60 to hold school showcase this Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 is hosting a school showcase event Saturday at Pueblo Community College, giving students and families the chance to explore their school options for next year.

All preschools, elementary, middle and high schools across the district will be represented at the event, providing families with resources and information about the programs each school offers.

Kim Cura, the executive director of elementary education in District 60, said the event is designed to make the school selection process easier for families.

"As a parent myself, attending something where I have an elementary and a middle school student. I don't have to arrange my schedule to attend multiple events. This really is for our families to have a one-stop shop," Cura said.

Cura said the goal is to put the power of education in students' hands.

"To have choice really helps families," Cura said. "And hopefully get our students to be empowered with good quality education," Cura said.

She said the event is also an opportunity for parents to connect directly with school representatives.

"To give parents a look at and a person to talk to in regards to choosing a school that they may want their student to attend for next year," Cura said.

The showcase kicks off the start of D60's school choice D60's school choice period. It begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Pueblo Community College.

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.