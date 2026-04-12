One person dies after rollover crash on Dublin Boulevard on Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has died following a rollover crash in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Gambol Quail Drive West on Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a rollover crash in the area around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say it was a single-car crash.

CSPD says the eastbound lanes of Dublin Blvd were closed for several hours.

When police arrived, they found a pickup truck that had rolled over. The driver was injured, and medical personnel responded to the scene to conduct life-saving measures for the injured driver.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CSPD says members of the Major Crash Team are leading the investigation. They say speed is considered a contributing factor. No other details are available at this time.

Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place Tense moments at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs Thursday. Police say a bomb threat forced part of the hospital to evacuate as other areas went into a lockdown. Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.