One person dies after being hit by train, according to the sheriff's office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies responded to reports of a dead body right after midnight on Saturday.

When they arrived in the area of Las Vegas and Hwy 24, they found a deceased person who was believed to have been hit by a train.

Authorities say they will identify the person and determine the cause of death. We'll release more information as it becomes available.

EPSO says there is no threat to the community and this is an isolated incident.

Man caught on camera taking dog from backyard in Colorado Springs You are asked to reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department and reference online tracking number 26006588 if you have any information regarding the incident. Man caught on camera taking dog from backyard in Colorado Springs

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