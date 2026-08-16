One person confirmed dead in Beulah flash flooding

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that one man has died after being swept downstream by flash flooding in Beulah.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued in Beulah on Sunday afternoon, with the National Weather Service urging residents to avoid the Aspen Acres Burn Scar.

PCSO says one man was standing outside near the intersection of Highway 78 and Central Avenue when he was caught in the floodwaters.

Beulah fire personnel attempted to rescue him, but he was quickly swept downstream.

PCSO deputies, emergency services, West Park Fire, the PCSO drone team and Flight for Life searched for him.

The Flight for Life crew found the man two miles downstream from where he was. Rescuers found him, and he was declared dead on scene.

His identity will be released at a later time.

The National Weather Service reports that Beulah received between one and 1 1/2 inches of rain over an hour and a half.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we confirm the tragic loss of life resulting from this afternoon’s flooding in Beulah. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and those affected by this tragic loss.” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero

The sheriff's office is urging community members to take precautions to stay safe, especially since flooding near the burn-scarred area can escalate quickly.

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