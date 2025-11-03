One of Colorado's oldest synagogues celebrates 125th birthday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Temple Emanuel, the oldest active and continuous synagogue west of the Mississippi River, reached a special milestone this year, celebrating 125 years.

Dedicated in 1900, Temple Emanuel marked its anniversary with a special service featuring music and guest speakers. The synagogue has become a cornerstone of Pueblo's Jewish community, housing artifacts that predate Colorado's statehood.

"It's amazing that it's been here for so long, and it is so beautiful," said one congregant.

Mike Atlas-Acuna, the synagogue's president and resident historian, walked through the temple's lengthy history during the celebration. Among the synagogue's treasures is a 300-year-old Torah scroll from Romania.

"This is a special Torah scroll. It's from Romania, it's 300 years old," Atlas-Acuna said.

The synagogue also displays pictures of Pueblo's first Jewish settlers, connecting current members to the community's deep roots. For Atlas-Acuna, the temple holds personal significance beyond its historical importance.

"I met my wife here, and I never left," he said.

His wife's parents were Holocaust survivors, and she was born and raised in Pueblo, adding another layer to the family's connection to the synagogue.

Temple Emanuel has fostered what members describe as a close-knit community.

"It's a warm blanket. It gives me peace," said member Becky Espinoza.

However, the synagogue faces challenges as it moves into the future. The congregation is predominantly older, and membership has declined from its peak of 65 families in 1985.

Due to its size, Temple Emanuel does not have a full-time rabbi. Rabbi Emerita Birdie Becker commutes from out of town for certain holidays and events.

"It's learned to evolve. That's what Judaism does," Becker said.

The synagogue has also dealt with security concerns in recent years. They installed security cameras following a bomb threat in 2019, and the temple's social hall experienced an arson attack in 2020.

Despite these challenges, both Atlas-Acuna and Becker believe outreach is key to keeping the historic temple thriving.

"Pueblo is growing, and as it continues to grow, so will the Jewish community," Atlas-Acuna said.

Becker emphasized the need to raise awareness about Pueblo's Jewish community, which has deep historical roots in the area.

"Every Tashlik, we'd go to the park, and someone would see us and say, 'I didn't know there was a Jewish community in Pueblo.' But we've been there since before the city was a city and the state was a state. Somehow, we have to get the word out," Becker said.

