'One jab at a time': MMA fighter Adam Vigil helps those overcome addiction and homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion is helping people struggling with addiction and homelessness in the community.

All of his winnings go to an organization, "Unbreakable Ministries."

Adam Vigil knows what it means to fight. As a two-time World MMA Champion, he's spent years inside the cage.

However, he says his most challenging battles happened outside the cage.

"Addiction, prison, life sentence. I was overdosed eight times," said Vigil.

Being sober was one of the battles.

"It was a tough journey, not going to lie," said Vigil.

Now, he's using his past to help others who face similar struggles through fitness and mentorship at his organization.

Kalena Rodriguez, CEO of Unbreakable Ministries, says the center helps people dealing with addiction, homelessness, and life after prison.

"We have full mental health and substance use facilities," said Rodriguez.

Its work extends to youth mentoring. As one of the coaches said, the center provides a family for those who struggle.

"Nobody judges you. We are all here to help," one of the youth coaches said.

For Vigil, the goal is simple, to give people a second chance.

“That’s what we want to create here… a family where you have a community to lean into and trust," said Vigil. “Save as many lives as possible, and bring everybody to Jesus Christ.”

