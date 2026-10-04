One dead after three-car crash in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — One person is dead after a crash at Constitution Avenue and Murray Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they got calls to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at that intersection just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said one person died on scene and another was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police did confirm they were looking into speed and alcohol as possible factors.

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