On duty and alert: Colorado Springs Firefighters brace for a busy Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As fireworks burst across the Colorado Springs skyline, the city’s fire crews are bracing for a night filled with both celebration and concern.

The Fourth of July may be a time for barbecues and family fun, but for the men and women of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), it's a high-stakes evening that demands preparation, teamwork, and vigilance.

"It'll probably be a little busier tonight than most nights, especially Friday night," said Firefighter Christian Palomba from Engine 23.

The crew on Engine 23 knows that July 4th brings a unique intensity: one shaped by increased calls, potential hazards, and a constant need to stay sharp. For them, the holiday is far from a day off.

"It’s really just planning out the day and making sure that we stay safe and stay together," added Lieutenant Brian Ebmeyer. "We watch each other’s backs and avoid putting ourselves in situations where we could get hurt or in danger."

That planning quickly turns into action. When a call comes in, the team responds with urgency, geared up in under 90 seconds.

"All the doors were open, our gear was sitting right next to it. You should get into bunker gear in less than 90 seconds. Ninety seconds is a long time," said Palomba.

Their first call of the night? A situation involving illegal parking and outdoor grilling that blocked emergency access.

Fortunately, it was a non-emergency “Code Two” response, which meant traffic laws were followed and the crew arrived safely within the targeted response time of eight minutes.

"The neighbors called because emergency vehicles couldn’t get in and out," Palomba explained. "We just had to politely ask them to move their vehicles."

As the evening unfolds, the CSFD expects about a 25% increase in call volume compared to an average day. Despite the festive spirit, safety remains the top priority.

"It is a big holiday for us in the summer," Ebmeyer said. "But we just ask that people do it safely. Take care of each other, take care of your families, and especially watch out for kids who might be running out in the street."

He also issued a clear warning about illegal fireworks.

"They’re illegal in the city. They’re dangerous. You’re playing with fire. You’re playing with a device that detonates. Don’t do it. Please don’t do it, because nobody thinks they’re going to be the one that gets their hand blown off," Ebmeyer emphasized. "We don’t want that to happen to anybody. But no matter how much we tell the public leading up to this holiday, it happens. We usually see one or two cases like that, and it’s sad—because it’s so preventable."

