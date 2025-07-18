OHV accidents on the rise in Teller County, one group aims to prevent this

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) accidents are on the rise in Teller County, and one group wants to help prevent future ones.

UCHealth says in 2024, the number two reason for injuries at its Pikes Peak Regional Hospital near Woodland Park were for OHV accidents.

The hospital already has eight injuries this month.

This led to the creation of the OHV 2025 Work Group, which is a partnership between different agencies like "Stay the Trail" and UCHealth.

The goal of the group is to educate riders on how to better protect and prepare themselves for riding on the trails.

"We want everyone to enjoy Colorado and be outside, we just want people to do it safely," said Hannah Carlo, an Injury Prevention Specialist. "So, a trip to the trail shouldn't end with a trip to the hospital."

If you want more information on OHV safety, visit Stay the Trail's website.

