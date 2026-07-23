'Off the Street' breakfast highlights The Place's mission to house and support local youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Place held its annual "Off the Street" breakfast Thursday morning under the Colorado Avenue Bridge on Sierra Madre Street, bringing together city and business leaders to support the organization's mission of helping young people fighting to survive.

The organization has grown from eight apartments scattered throughout the city to more than 110 housing units, providing shelter and support for local youth.

Wayne Bland, board chair of The Place, said:

"From eight apartments scattered throughout the city to more than 110 housing units, that's hundreds of young people who have launched themselves into the futures of the street. Thanks to the place, it's not just about housing; it's about building lives and a place to belong."

Chris Johnson, CEO of The Place, said:

"Last night, while most of our city slept, hundreds of young people in our community had no safe place to close their eyes. They woke up this morning exhausted, overlooked, and fighting simply to survive. But they are not fighting alone."

The Place says its goal is to not only provide shelter, but to help every young person build a successful future off the streets. Since May, the organization has provided housing for 110 young people.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs Neighbors are speaking out as the El Paso County Commissioners consider two land rezoning requests that could results in more units being built on about 15 acres north of Colorado Springs. Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.