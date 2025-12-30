Nuggets provide update on Nikola Jokić injury

DENVER (KOAA) — Those a part of Nuggets Nation were likely happy to see the update on Nikola Jokić's injury on Tuesday morning, giving hope that the three-time MVP would be returning to the court in about a month.

The Nuggets posted the following to social media Tuesday morning:

"Injury Update: Nikola Jokić suffered a Left Knee Hyperextension injury during last night's game at the Miami Heat. Nikola will be re-evaluated in four weeks."

The injury occurred Monday night when a teammate accidentally stepped on his left foot in the final seconds of the second quarter. Jokić dropped to the floor, grabbing his left knee.

The Nuggets have been plagued by injuries this season, but are still competitive with a record of 22-10. Also out right now, Aaron Gordon with a hamstring, Christian Braun with an ankle injury, Cameron Johnson with a right knee contusion, and Tamar Bates with a foot injury.

Jokić is averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists this season.

