NTSB releases preliminary report in Centennial plane crash that killed 2

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report into a small plane crash during an instruction flight that killed both the pilot-in-training and the flight instructor near Centennial Airport earlier this month.

Two people onboard the Beech P35 aircraft — identified as Perry “Matt” Feeney, 52, of Arvada, and Lee “Rob” Hill, 64, of Greenwood Village — were killed when their plane impacted a paved driveway of an industrial facility about a mile southeast of the airport the morning of Sept. 5.

NTSB Figure 1 ADS-B Data Plots with Accident Site (triangle)

The NTSB stated that after a stop-and-go landing at the airport around 6:20 a.m., the aircraft began descending, but no distress calls were made.

Witnesses reported hearing the engine stop and seeing the plane flying unusually low in a hard left bank before impact, according to the report.

The NTSB stated that surveillance footage showed the aircraft descending in a left bank, then banking to the right just before the crash.

The wreckage showed extensive damage with the engine pushed into the cockpit, according to the preliminary report.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.