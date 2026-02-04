Northbound I-25 closed in Castle Rock for a crash Wednesday morning

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KOAA) — I-25 northbound was closed in Castle Rock Wednesday morning for a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure just before 5 a.m. on their website.

"Between Exit 174: Tomah Road and Exit 181: Plum Creek Parkway (near Castle Rock) at Mile Point 180.7. Road closed expect delays due to a crash."

Click here for updates from CDOT. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure impacting traffic.

