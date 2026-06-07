North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road closed due to storm debris

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park are now closed due to storm impacts.

According to the city, large amounts of debris were moved onto North Cheyenne Canyon Road, and damage from the storm has been found on Gold Camp Road.

City of Colorado Springs

Crews are assessing conditions and working to clear the areas, but there is no estimated timeline for reopening.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life' After a fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Manitou Springs and forced evacuations, the fire chief says one thing made all the difference: a working smoke detector. The segment has dramatic viewer video of the flames and the chief's powerful reminder to check your smoke alarms. 'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.