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North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road closed due to storm debris

North Cheyenne Canyon Closure
City of Colorado Springs
North Cheyenne Canyon Closure
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park are now closed due to storm impacts.

According to the city, large amounts of debris were moved onto North Cheyenne Canyon Road, and damage from the storm has been found on Gold Camp Road.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road

Crews are assessing conditions and working to clear the areas, but there is no estimated timeline for reopening.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

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