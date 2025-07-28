Non-profit in Pueblo focused on crisis management receives funding

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A non-profit in Pueblo focused on crisis management and violence prevention just received a big boost to continue its mission.

The Mariposa Center for Safety received $80,000 from the Department of Homeland Security.

The money will be used to pay the people who answer the group's crisis hotline. It'll also pay for training to teach their staff how to spot targeted violence.

"I think we've helped more than (just) domestic violence survivors for a very long time," said Dr. Nicole Ferguson with Mariposa Center for Safety. "We just haven't ever really shown a spotlight on that. But, we do want the community to know that we're here to support them, whatever their needs may be and get them to the right place."

If you are going through a crisis, the group's crisis hotline is open 24/7. Their number is (719)545-8195.

