No timeline to reopen trail to Boulder Falls after 'catastrophic' rockfall last in November

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Falls will stay closed for the foreseeable future after November's "catastrophic" rockfall, which left the area in "a very unstable and dangerous condition," according to Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

In November, the Scripps News Group brought you this story about the rockslide, which had heavily damaged the trail to Boulder Falls. The trail to the falls, which is about 11 miles west of Boulder, is a short walk off the north side of Boulder Canyon Drive.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

The slide damaged key trail infrastructure that was designed to capture rocks and sediment from the hillside, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) reported at the time.

We reached out to OSMP in July to follow-up on the progress and heard back from Jeff Haley, deputy director of visitor experience and infrastructure for OSMP, on Monday afternoon.

He said, in short, the falls area remains closed with no timeline for reopening. The severe rockfall, combined with the geologic conditions within the narrow canyon leading up to the falls, mean the area remains unstable and dangerous, he said.

Alaine Nicole Shelton | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Boulder Falls as seen on May 14, 2024. Taken by Alaine Nicole Shelton

OSMP had a consulting engineering team out at the site to assess the situation, and the department is currently reviewing that report, Haley said. This will help them determine their viable options for repairing and reopening the trail to Boulder Falls. However, Haley noted that any repairs will be costly, so the team is also looking at what options exist to rebuild the area in a different layout.

"Safety is our top priority for our visitors, and we are involving many staff and professionals in determining a path forward," he said.

Visitors to Boulder parks can always check for current trail closures on this map or this website.