No injuries reported following house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — No injuries were reported following a house fire, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2500 block of West Kiowa Street, which is located near Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City.

According to CSFD, the two people who lived there and their dog were able to exit the home safely.

The department says crews were able to extinguish the fire.

___

Gathering in Downtown Colorado Springs protests shooting in Minneapolis Dozens gathered in Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night to protest the shooting in Minneapolis. Gathering in Downtown Colorado Springs protests shooting in Minneapolis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.