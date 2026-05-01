No injuries reported after mobile home burns in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Friday morning in central Colorado Springs near Memorial Park.

The department said that a mobile home along Swope Avenue was fully involved when crews arrived.

According to fire crews on scene, there were no injuries to report as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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