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No injuries reported after mobile home burns in Colorado Springs

Mobile Home Fire Swope Ave
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Mobile Home Fire Swope Ave
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Friday morning in central Colorado Springs near Memorial Park.

The department said that a mobile home along Swope Avenue was fully involved when crews arrived.

According to fire crews on scene, there were no injuries to report as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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