Nike shows off Team USA gear featuring Garden of the Gods ahead of Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Winter Olympics start this Friday, and Nike is featuring Garden of the Gods in some of their gear for Team USA!

"The collection is crafted in the image of Team USA’s hometown, channeling the infamous Manitou Incline hike, a training ground for some of the world’s greatest athletes, and the Garden of the Gods, which serves as a powerful symbol of strength, resilience and the spirit of adventure," a news release from Nike reads.

The Therma-FIT Air Milano Jacket from ACG (All Conditions Gear) and Nike will be part of Team USA’s official medal ceremony attire. The interior lining is what will feature the Garden of the Gods.

WHAT TO KNOW FROM NIKE:

-The Team USA collection takes after the dramatic landscapes surrounding Colorado Springs, home to Team USA and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

-The collection is informed by the Team USA archives, and many pieces incorporate the iconic American bald eagle, reinforcing both national pride and an unmistakable visual identity.



-The collection features the latest innovations from Nike and ACG, including the Therma-FIT Air Milano Jacket; ACG Ultrafly trail shoe; and complementary tops, bottoms, base layers and accessories.

Select pieces from the collection are available now at nike.com.

Click here for more from Nike.

