News5 viewer's concerns over finding housing resources after completing rehab programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A News5 viewer reached out, sharing his frustration about challenges to find housing after going through addiction recovery.

"I lost my job. I lost my house. We are living in our storage unit," said Damon Pope.

He says he once had a job he loved, but it didn't last long. He and his wife fell into addiction.

"Things happened. I lost my job. I was at rehab for two to three months," said Pope.

After several months in a local rehab program, he says finding stable housing has been one of the biggest challenges in trying to rebuild.

Adam Alexander with Silver Linings Recovery says Pope’s situation isn’t unique.

“It is a significant challenge for a couple or a family to be able to find housing resources,” said Alexander.

He says programs like housing vouchers are available, but the process can take time.

"One of the things we do here is... combine all the resources," said Alexander.

In the meantime, transitional housing options are available.

"(The) Salvation Army, (and) sober and transitional living," said Alexander.

News5 connected Pope directly with Silver Linings Recovery, opening the door for the next step toward stability.

“My wife and I weren’t on the street by choice, but by circumstances,” said Pope.

