New youth recovery center opens to provide mentorship and help prevent juvenile crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new recovery center, Halo Reentry Inc., is open for youth in Colorado Springs. The center's goal isn't on crime enforcement, but addressing the root cause, through mentorship and support.

Its founder, Jeremy Pavlik, says his childhood was far from what he wanted, marked by abuse and wrong choices.

"I went through a traumatic childhood," said Pavlik. "A lot of abuse when I was a child. When he gets angry, he would use me as a punching bag."

Pavlik says he fell between the cracks. Addiction and crime filled those gaps. He says he was in prison for 15 years.

"I started breaking the law. I started going down the wrong path because I didn't have directions," said Pavlik.

But now, his life is all about giving directions to kids, mentoring those who may feel unseen and ignored by their loved ones.

"An individualized treatment plan on what they need to work on, what they are striving for, goal building, what they want to accomplish," said Pavlik.

It's working. One of his clients wrote in a testimony and said, "What I've learned at Halo is that the staff mentors actually want to see us succeed. That made me realize I still have a real chance to do better."

Silver Linings Recovery's co-owner, Adam Alexander, says he believes in the center's vision for the youth.

"Taking care of financial needs for Halo to be where it is," said Alexander.

The goal is to provide kids with resources such as life skills, job training and even gang intervention.

"They are our tomorrow. It doesn't matter what race, what nationality,... it doesn't matter. These are our kids. We owe it to them to protect them... keep them safe... and be a component of their success," said Pavlik.

The center is currently accepting new clients. Find more information here.

