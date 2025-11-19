New Winter boat access point at Lake Pueblo starting Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Wednesday, there will be a new Winter boat access point at Lake Pueblo. The park says only the north boat ramp will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the first year the north ramp has been open during the Winter. Access was limited to the south boat ramp in years prior.

The change is due to significant public feedback, with the park stating they received more than 100 emails in a 48-hour period. They say boats are allowed to stay on the lake for 24 hours with proper lighting this Winter, however, they can only launch and load during ramp hours.

The departure gate will stay locked outside of those hours.

