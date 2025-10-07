New shoe orders canceled because of tariffs, Colorado Springs shoe store owner says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you have been shopping for shoes lately, you might have noticed higher prices. A local shoe store owner in Colorado Springs says tariffs are creating unexpected challenges for retailers.

Ryan Prickett, managing partner at Brown's Shoe Fit Co., recently moved into a new location from Downtown. He says he's seen an increase in prices across almost every brand.

"Almost every brand. 10 to 15%. $10 to $20 more per pair," said Prickett. "That's a big jump."

Just a few months ago, Prickett told News5 that some shoe brands told him they would try to hold prices steady through the end of the year.

However, that uncertainty over prices has expanded to something different.

“I just got an email stating that some of the shoes and sandals we ordered for spring are not going to be made because of tariffs,” said Prickett.

Prickett says the brand told him that it was because of the tariffs.

“That was some we liked. We wanted to bring in and won’t get it," said Prickett.

Customers are also noticing the changes.

“It’s super frustrating,” said customer Sarah Linehan. “Certain things aren’t going to be on a shelf at all. It’s just really frustrating.”

Prickett says shoppers are also becoming more cautious.

“You see fewer people buying multiple pairs at a time,” he said.

Despite the challenges, he’s staying optimistic as new fall products arrive.

“We’ve got a lot of new athletic shoes in,” said Prickett. “It was a little bit of a quiet start, but I think it’s ready to take off.”

For now, he’s doing everything he can to keep prices fair and keep customers walking through the door.

