New program helping homeless men with addiction in Colorado Springs filling up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new program helping homeless men with addiction is filling up fast in Colorado Springs. Step Springs opened just four weeks ago and is already at 64% capacity.

The 50 bed facility has only 18 spots left. The organization says the rapid fill-up shows the urgent need for addiction recovery services in the area.

The program provides structured housing and helps men find jobs and rebuild their lives. Many staff members are program graduates themselves.

Step Springs is funded entirely by donations and takes no government money.

