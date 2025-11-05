New partnership aims to support raptor recovery and wildlife education in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Lottery and the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center's Raptor Center are partnering to support the "Fly On" initiative.

The statewide effort aims to do the following:



expand raptor recovery

rehabilitation

public education programs

The lottery says the program will strengthen the Center's capacity to care for injured birds of prey while connecting thousands of Coloradans to wildlife conservation stories.

According to the lottery, hundreds of raptors across Colorado are injured, displaced or found in distress. Through Fly On, birds will continue to have the following:



receive expert medical care

specialized rehabilitation

second chance at life in the wild

The partnership will also fund the following:



free public raptor tour days

construction of new final-stage flight cages to improve recovery outcomes

full wrap of the Raptor Rescue Rig, a mobile outreach vehicle that travels statewide to assist rescues and raise awareness

“Every ticket purchased helps protect Colorado’s outdoors, and this partnership is a perfect example of how Lottery proceeds take flight, literally,” said Colorado Lottery Senior Director Tom Seaver. “The Raptor Center’s work embodies the spirit of conservation that our players make possible every day.”

The Raptor Center serves more than 7,000 visitors each year through tours, school programs and community events.

