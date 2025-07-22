New numbers show how much the state has spent on wolf restoration program

COLORADO (KOAA) — New numbers are showing just how much the state has spent on its wolf restoration program over the last five years.

According to a presentation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state has spent more than $8 million, which is ten times higher than what voters were told when they approved the program.

CPW says this is due to several unexpected expenses, including hiring more staff to manage conflicts and paying ranchers for livestock losses.

One Grand County rancher just won approval for a $100,000 claim after losing nearly 90 calves this year. The state has paid out an additional $500,000 in compensation to other ranchers.

In addition to livestock deaths, there have also been six wolf deaths this year.

Despite these challenges, wildlife officials report three new packs have successfully had pups this spring.

