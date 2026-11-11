New Neonatal Transport Team to bring advanced medical care to infants in Pikes Peak Region

A new Flight for Life team is now focused on some of the smallest patients in southern Colorado.

CommonSpirit Health’s Flight for Life at St. Francis Medical Center has launched a specialized Neonatal Transport Team. The team will help move newborns who need advanced care from communities across the region.

Crews will respond to hospitals in both rural and urban communities.

“In the rural areas there’s usually a lack of resources, which is why this team is going to be so pivotal for these small communities,” Jennie Seiter, lead respiratory therapist, said. “I would say lack of resources mostly and luckily for us with this isolate we’ll have everything we need.”

The team includes a neonatal nurse and a neonatal respiratory therapist.

Officials say the goal is to help babies get the care they need as quickly as possible.

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