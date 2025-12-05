New listings in Colorado Springs housing market plunge from October to November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It appears the government shutdown had a major impact on the Colorado Springs housing market, according to one local expert.

New data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors shows new listings for homes in the Colorado Springs area dropped 36 percent from October to November.

"I think that primarily had to do with the government shutdown," PPAR Board President Windy Bailey said of the decrease in active listings. "There was a lot of uncertainty, but at the same time, you look at a lot of government employees that were furloughed during that timeframe."

Bailey adds that new listings may not catch up until the middle of December because moving companies are likely waiting for military contracts to go through. While there was a big decrease, year over year, the number of new listings remained relatively the same in November of 2025 compared to 2024 with only a one percent decrease.

Something that has remained nearly constant the last three months is the number of days homes are spending on the market. The average days on the market for November was 57, while for both October and September it was 54.

As we near the New Year, Bailey offered her insight on how 2025 went and what she forecasts for the housing market in 2026.

"I think that our housing market reflected the feelings of the consumer right now," Bailey said of the 2025 housing market. "The highs are highs, the lows are lows. And every so often we kind of meet in the middle and it kind of flattens itself out. I know the last month we said that it was kind of a more of a balanced market. I still right now feel it's a balanced market, but I feel that there's a shift coming."

That shift is expected to be a positive one, according to Bailey.

"It can only go up from here," Bailey explained. "I think that a lot of buyers and sellers that have been on the fence, it's regardless of how long they're trying to wait to see if their house will appreciate or to see if mortgage rates are dropping. They have life changes that are forcing them to either buy or sell at this time."

Bailey mentioned a report from Lawrence Yung, chief economist at the National Association of REALTORS®, who is forecasting a 14 percent nationwide increase with home sales for 2026, following 2025’s stagnating levels. New-home sales are also projected to rise five percent next year. The NAR expects prices to climb four percent in 2026, supported by job growth and persistent supply shortages.

MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR NOVEMBER 2025 FROM PPAR:

-Average days on the market (Single-family patio homes): 57 up from 54 in October

-New listings (Single-family patio homes): 885, down 36.3 percent from October

-Total sales (Single-family patio homes): 837, down 4.5 percent from October

-Median sales price (Single-family patio homes): $499990 up 3.9% compared to October

