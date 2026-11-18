A new police K9 is getting ready to serve students in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.

Houston Rocket is the Fountain Police Department’s newest therapy dog, donated by Karen Lamb. The 13-week-old puppy will work with a school resource officer at Fountain Middle School and visit other district schools as needed.

School Resource Officer Geri Reble says she had planned to retire, but the chance to work with Houston and help students changed those plans.

“When you get offered a dog of this capacity and you’re going to be able to help probably thousands of people, or even just make them feel better for five or six minutes, it’s worth it,” Reble said.K9 Houston and Reble will train together over the next 18 months.“ Science shows these dogs make a huge difference in our kids who have special needs or are having behavioral issues,” Reble said.

Houston’s first day of work is Wednesday, November 18th.

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